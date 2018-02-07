AutoExpo2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 v3.0 Comes Packing

Yamaha have launched the third iteration of their 150-cc supersport bestseller, the YZF-R15 v3.0, at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Yamaha Motor India pavilion was abuzz with activity at the 2018 Auto Expo as the wraps came off one of the most important models in a while. The third R15 sure seems worth the wait as it brings all-new everything to the table, from style and lighting, to engine and output.

Reminding us of their R-DNA, Yamaha Motor India have equipped the new R15 with cutting-edge equipment: an R1-like fairing, LED head-lamps and tail-lamps, a digital information cluster, am assist-and-slipper clutch, and even variable valve actuation for the engine. The engine itself is a new 155-cc four-valve SOHC liquid-cooled unit now, with a bore and stroke of 58.0×58.7 mm, running a higher 11.6:1 compression ratio, and putting out a hefty 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm, with a credible 15 Nm of peak torque coming in at 8,500 rpm. It is paired to a six-speed gearbox, with the rider now having the assistance of a shift-light to inform of the approaching red-line. The R15 v3.0 weighs 139 kg (wet), lending it a power-to-weight ratio of 139 PS/tonne. That, together with its lean, mean appearance, gives it as much go as it does bragging rights.

The R15 v3.0 also gets a 140-section rear tyre, the same as the YZF-R3, on 17-inch alloy wheels. Yamaha will also offer a ‘racing kit’, comprising Metzeler rubber, a Daytona exhaust muffler, and frame sliders, that can be purchased and installed at authorised dealerships around the country. The YZF-R15 is available from Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) in either Racing Blue or Thunder Grey (with red highlights).

Story: Jim Gorde