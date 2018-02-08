AutoExpo2018 Twenty-two Motors Flow Launched

The Flow, from Twenty-two Motors (aka 22Motors) is a new e-scooter priced at Rs 74,740 (ex-showroom).

The electric revolution is truly upon us. With the number of electric two-wheelers having surfaced at the Auto Expo, the way forward seems almost clear-cut. The latest in the electric onslaught is the 22Motors Flow.

Developed indigenously in India, the Flow promises everyday usability with many value-added features. The Flow comes with a projector headlamp and LED lighting, GPS and GPRS connectivity, a mobile app, mobile charging port, 25-litre storage capacity, reverse gear, hill-start assist among other features to make everyday mobility more convenient. It connects to your cellphone via Bluetooth and can keep you updated about the health of almost all components. Oh, and it’s available in a choice of six colours.

Bringing the power is a 2.1-kW (2.85 PS) DC electric motor, developed by Bosch, that can churn out a massive 90 Nm of torque low down. A 32-Ah Lithium-ion battery packs provides 80 km of range on a single charge. Using a household charge socket, a full charge takes five hours. Fastcharge allows up to 70 per cent charge in one hour. The Flow weighs just 85 kg and can get up to 60 km/h. Alternatively, two battery packs can be installed, to double the range to 160 km.

The Flow packs front and rear disc brakes, 12-inch wheels with 90/90 front and 120/70 rear tubeless tyres, respectively. It also has 155 mm of ground clearance, making it easier to go with the flow, of traffic, that is. More details on new showrooms and availability when we get word from the company.

Story: Jim Gorde

Images: Ravi Chandnani