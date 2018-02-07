AutoExpo2018 TVS Reveal Creon, Zeppelin, and Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol

TVS have made their presence felt at the Auto Expo this year with three new unveils; the Creon, the Zeppelin, and the Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol.

Earlier this week, TVS launched the Ntorq 125 and that hasn’t seemed to slow them down at the Auto Expo. Here is a closer look at their showstoppers.

TVS Creon

Labelled as their solution for a green future, TVS claim that the Creon is a performance-oriented, electric scooter concept. Powering the Creon are three lithium-ion batteries, claimed to have a higher energy density, deliver up to 12 kW. the pack is capable of being charged to 80 per cent in 60 minutes, they say. Furthermore, TVS revealed that it is capable of achieving 0-60 km/h in less than 5.1 seconds and has a range of 80 km. An aluminium frame, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and disc brakes supplemented by single-channel ABS add to its list of desirable features. Now that we are done with the mechanical side, let’s see what else the Creon has to offer.

TVS announced that the smart-connected technology on board was developed in collaboration with Intel. The Creon is also app-enabled and boasts of features like cloud connectivity, three custom riding modes, regenerative braking, and park assist among others.

TVS Zeppelin

Not many can walk by the TVS line-up at the expo without stopping to look at the Zeppelin and not just because it looks mind-blowing. TVS have labelled the Zeppelin a performance-cruiser, breathing life into an avenue that the manufacturer has not explored yet.

Beneath its striking looks, the Zeppelin features an interesting powertrain. A 220-cc engine is coupled with the TVS-patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). It helps boost the performance of the motorcycle using a 1.2-kW regenerative-assist motor with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. The ISG also offers an ‘e-boost’ option that starts the motorcycle faster. Suspension duties are handled by a 41-mm USD fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Stopping power is supplied with the safety of dual-channel ABS. Tech-savvy folk please note that the motorcycle has an integrated HD action camera to film your rides.

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol

Beyond the stickers and the environment-themed livery, TVS’ ethanol-powered motorcycle is visually identical to the others in the Apache RTR 200 range. That’s where the similarity ends. Being powered by ethanol gives this motorcycle the upper hand at being the more environment-friendly option without compromising on performance. It produces 21 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.1 Nm at 7,000 rpm that enables it to reach a top speed of 129 km/h. Although this motorcycle may not catch on in India yet, TVS have a presence in foreign markets that may appreciate it.

Story: Joshua Varghese