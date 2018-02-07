#AutoExpo2018 Aprilia Showcase RS 150 and Tuono 150

by Leave a Comment

new, bike, india, aprilia, tuono 150, rs 150, revealed, auto expo 2018, news, latest

Aprilia showcase the smallest 150-cc siblings of the RS and Tuono bikes

The Italian marque, best known for their racing expertise and head-turning superbikes, have yet again taken the Indian audience by surprise. The SR 150 made it possible to own an Aprilia with a five-figure sticker price. This year, they have taken the wraps off a pair of equally-appealing beauties in the motorcycle segment: the RS 150 and the Tuono 150.

new, bike, india, aprilia, tuono 150, rs 150, revealed, auto expo 2018, news, latest

In accordance with the names, both motorcycles are essentially scaled-down versions of their larger siblings. Both the RS 150 and Tuono 150 are powered by a 150-cc liquid-cooled single that produces 18 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Suspension duties are managed by a USD telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Stopping power comes from a single disc both at the front and rear of the motorcycle, supported by ABS. Additionally, customers can avail a quick-shifter as an optional extra.

Aprilia did not comment on any plans for a launch.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *