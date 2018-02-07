AutoExpo2018 Aprilia Showcase RS 150 and Tuono 150

Aprilia showcase the smallest 150-cc siblings of the RS and Tuono bikes

The Italian marque, best known for their racing expertise and head-turning superbikes, have yet again taken the Indian audience by surprise. The SR 150 made it possible to own an Aprilia with a five-figure sticker price. This year, they have taken the wraps off a pair of equally-appealing beauties in the motorcycle segment: the RS 150 and the Tuono 150.

In accordance with the names, both motorcycles are essentially scaled-down versions of their larger siblings. Both the RS 150 and Tuono 150 are powered by a 150-cc liquid-cooled single that produces 18 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Suspension duties are managed by a USD telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Stopping power comes from a single disc both at the front and rear of the motorcycle, supported by ABS. Additionally, customers can avail a quick-shifter as an optional extra.

Aprilia did not comment on any plans for a launch.

Story: Joshua Varghese