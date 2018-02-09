AutoExpo2018: New Yamaha YZF-R3 Launched In India

Actor John Abraham unveiled the new BS IV-ready YZF-R3, priced at Rs 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new YZF-R3 is being imported to India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route from Indonesia and will be assembled locally at India Yamaha Motor’s plant. To add to the bike’s appeal, Yamaha have introduced new body colours and graphics options which include Racing Blue and Magma Black. Improving the bike’s dynamics are sticky Metzeler Sportec M5 tyres and much needed dual-channel ABS as standard.

The refined 321-cc, liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine continues to power the bike, and, as before, produces 42 PS and 29.6 Nm of torque. The front 41-mm Kayaba fork and rear monoshock unit are carried forward to the 2018 R3; as are the 298-mm front disc and a 220-mm rear disc brakes, which, as mentioned earlier, are now equipped with ABS.

Yamaha are accepting bookings of the 2018 YZF-R3 now and the deliveries are expected to commence from this month end.