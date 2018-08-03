August 2018

For Online Subscription

A Bold Step Justified

THIS MONTH BIKE INDIA COMPLETES 13 YEARS OF PUBLICATION. AT THE TIME OF THE magazine’s inception in 2005, the senior management had the easy option of adopting the proven formula of starting another automotive magazine, just like all the other magazines being published in the country at that time. However, it was a bold step on the part of Next Gen Publishing to launch a dedicated two-wheeler magazine. Today we stand vindicated, for Bike India has grown from strength to strength thanks to the unstinting support by you: all our readers and manufacturers.

The most awaited motorcycles to be launched in India — the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS — were launched on 18 July and the wait was well worth it. We had the opportunity to ride both the bikes; you may read the first ride report in this anniversary issue.

This is the first time I have witnessed an Indian-built motorcycle that is not built to a cost. From the switchgear to the quality of plastics and all the other components, everything is top-class and can be compared with the bikes’ bigger, more premium siblings. For example, the axles are drilled to reduce unsprung weight and there is not a single component on the motorcycle that you can associate with cost-cutting. The only thing that lets the premium feeling down is the backlash sound from the engine at idling.

Once again, I would like to thank the marketing team at Bike India and the entire editorial team, photographers and, last but not least, the designers for their hard work throughout the year to bring out the magazine. A big thank you to all our readers and manufacturers for their support.

Please wear a helmet while riding, obey all the traffic rules, take care, and enjoy your ride!

Aspi Bhathena

Editor