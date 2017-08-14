August 2017

For Online Subscription

Yet Another Milestone

THIS MONTH BIKE INDIA CELEBRATES ITS 12TH ANNIVERSARY.

The magazine has grown from strength to strength over the past 12 years and for this success I would like to thank all our readers and manufacturers for their support in making Bike India the number one bike magazine in the country. This would not have been possible without your unstinting support.

Every month we bring you the latest news, ride stories, first rides, road tests, and a lot more — all this would not be possible without the team at Bike India. You will always read the name of the author of the article in the by-line or see our pictures in the magazine, but what you don’t see is the hard work put in by the unsung heroes — the designers, photographers, and the copy desk editor — along with the marketing team that puts in a lot of hard work to generate the funds so that we can bring out this fantastic magazine for our readers.

From the first of last month the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in the country and, as expected, most manufacturers have the same ex-showroom price for their bikes, whereas some others have different pricing because of the addition of freight charges. Now the next step should be a uniform vehicle registration fee across the country with the road tax being levied on fuel. Then one will not have to re-register one’s bike when one moves from one state to another.

Learn to respect your own vehicle and, more so, others’ bikes and cars when you try to squeeze your way through that small gap and end up scratching your bike and someone else’s bike or car. Please give other people space on the road they deserve.

This month we have quite a few exclusive rides for you, so enjoy the mega issue and always ride within your capability — ride safe and enjoy your ride.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor