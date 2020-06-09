Ather Energy Completes Two Years

The journey that began with the Ather Energy 450 electric scooter is now two years old and still going strong.

Ather Energy have been revolutionizing the face of Indian two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) since the launch of the first Ather 450 in 2018. Since then, this manufacturer from Bengaluru has achieved milestone after milestone and continues to strive forward with innovative technology. Today, the portfolio also includes the Ather 450X and a number of performance packs that are made specifically to cater to different types of user requirements. Ather also introduced an all-new ownership model wherein customers can lease a brand-new Ather scooter and buy it off if they like it or return it to the manufacturer at the end of the leasing period. This option of experiencing the scooter with no holds barred without the headache of a long-term commitment allowed for better adoption of the electric scooter. The latest of these schemes is when the customer is given the option to pay for the scooter upfront while ‘renting’ the battery on a monthly basis. Not only does this model provide better warranty for the battery but it also brings down the sticker price of the scooter significantly. From what we have heard, there are more options like this on the way.

Ather were the first in India to offer Over-The-Air (OTA) upgrades after their products rolled out of the showroom. To date, the Ather 450s on the road have received six OTA upgrades including new ride modes and features, making them the only vehicles to improve after they were initially purchased.

Starting with the launch of the 450X earlier this year, Ather Energy had big plans for 2020 before the lockdown set in. Those plans included expanding to eight more cities and commencing deliveries of the Ather 450X. The expansion includes Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Coimbatore to name a few. Ather further stated that they have used the lockdown period to re-evaluate their long-term goals and how to improve the adoption of electric vehicles. Some of these methods include better financing options and even exchange schemes for used combustion-engine vehicles.

Story: Joshua Varghese