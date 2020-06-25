Aston Martin and Brough Superior AMB 001 Testing Begins

The AMB 001 testing process has begun for what is one of the most exclusive bikes, made by Aston Martin and Brough Superior.

The AMB 001 testing began at the track at Pau-Arnos in France to begin its comprehensive evaluation programme. Adorned in the traditional Aston Martin camo livery, the AMB 001 prototype completed its first test at Pau-Arnos. Designed and engineered for the race track by Aston Martin and Brough Superior, the AMB 001 is strictly limited to just 100 examples and is first deliveries are on schedule to take place by the end of 2020.

It must be said that prototype testing is a crucial part of the development process with the test motorcycle allowing the team to validate the chassis geometry, ergonomics and dynamic behaviour. Just as how Aston Martin’s vehicle dynamics engineers can “read” a car, Brough Superior’s test rider provides feedback on all areas of performance, from the overall dynamic feel of the bike to finer details regarding cornering, braking, acceleration and so on.

And that’s necessary because the AMB 001 testing has a lot to offer. While the focus of the track testing is directed at the chassis, engine bench testing takes place in parallel to streamline the development process. The AMB 001 packs 180-hp turbocharged V-twin engine; unique in the motorcycle industry for a production motorcycle. The turbo package includes an intercooler, a rather imposing radiator with a striking oversized and wide intake manifold, that gives the V-twin a supercar engine appearance.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin, said, “Everybody involved has managed to make tremendous progress with the development of AMB 001, despite the challenges we have all been facing. This special motorcycle is, like our road cars, the result of beautiful design melding with modern technology to produce a bike that any collector will be proud of. We are delighted to see how much progress has been made, both on and off track and look forward to the moment when production starts for this stunning machine.”

Brough Superior’s CEO, Thierry Henriette, said, “One of the key design features of the AMB 001 is an aluminium fin that runs along the full length of a carbon-fibre tank, passing under the saddle and out on to the rear. The body holding the fin and supporting the saddle is one of the areas where we called on the unique knowledge of Mecano ID, who joined the project to apply specialist aerospace-quality carbon fibre skills to the exclusive AMB 001. ”

Once the AMB 001 testing process is complete, the turbo-superbike will go into production later this year at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. Each of the limited 100 examples will be priced at €108,000 (Rs 92 lakh approx).

Here’s the video: