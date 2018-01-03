Aprilia SR 150 Long Term Review: Scooter-sonic

I’ve had this feisty little Italian as my long-term bike for a decent length of time now. In this time, I have grown quite fond of it too. The 10.4 PS of go-ability, taut suspension, sizeable wheels, and sharp brakes are all attributes that make it an extremely enjoyable two-wheeler to hoon around town on. And on top of that, the SR 150 is a good looker too.

A lot of pluses then; however, there are a few niggles that aren’t deal-breakers by any means but still bear mentioning. The first is the tyres. The Vee Rubber that the SR 150 runs on are great in the dry, but do tend to slip out a little in wet conditions. The horn switch, too, is a bit of an irritant, as it seems to be pretty flimsy and has already been replaced once in the time I’ve been riding the SR. Like I said, though, while mildly annoying, neither aspect is a deterrent, and I’m quite happy with the SR 150 all things considered.

— Harket Suchde