Aprilia Launch the SR 150 Race

The Italians have launched a brand new variant of India’s first Moto scooter the Aprilia SR 150 called the SR 150 Race. This new swanky scoot is priced at Rs 70,288 (ex-Mumbai) and comes with reworked graphics that are inspired from the company’s racers and special edition superbikes. The red and green graphics along with red alloys give it a racier look, which will appeal to the youngsters and the young at heart.

Aprilia claim that the re-tuned suspension improves handling and the reworked gearing delivers better low-end grunt. However, we will have to wait for a proper road-test before we can confirm Aprilia’s claim.

Aprilia have also hinted at launching performance upgrades for the SR 150 Race, like carburettor jet-kits and even a better exhaust to further boost the performance of the 150-cc, SOHC, single-cylinder engine. More on that later.

