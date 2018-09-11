Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Aprilia and Vespa Scooters Offered With Benefits Worth Rs 10,000

by Leave a Comment

Offers worth Rs 10,000 on Vespa and Aprilia scooters
This festive season Piaggio India is offering a special ‘5X Fun Offer’ on its Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, where buyers can enjoy special benefits worth up to Rs 10,000.

There’s no official cash discount but this festive offer includes five years warranty and insurance for 125 cc Vespa and Aprilia models and benefits for 150 cc models. According to the grapevine, the company is planning to launch an updated version of the Aprilia scooter range by the end of this year, and hence these benefits are only valid for purchases made between October-September 2018. The festive season promotions are extended across the Vespa and Aprilia scooter range, including the Vespa SXL125, SXL150, VXL 125, VXL150, Elegante and the newly launched Notte. Also included in the offer are the new Aprilia SR 125, SR 150 and SR 150 Race.
Latest Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched in India

Customers can enjoy five years free warranty which includes two years of standard warranty and three years of extended warranty. Additionally, the customers can avail free service for the first year, and two years of ‘On Road Assist’ clubbed with PayTM benefits worth Rs 5000 or lucrative payment methods like zero cost EMI or low down-payment of Rs 3,999.

Commenting on the special festive offer, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “Piaggio welcomes the festive season with its prime and inclusive offer on Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. Consumers value both the brands for their stylish looks, sturdy designs and Italian elegance. Our unique festive offer has been launched as a step in that direction and it celebrates the spirit of choice for customers”.

Also read: Aprilia SR 150 Long Term Review

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Polaris helps Uttarakhand
Lights, Vespa and Action!
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 – Need to know / Comparison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap