Aprilia and Vespa Scooters Offered With Benefits Worth Rs 10,000



This festive season Piaggio India is offering a special ‘5X Fun Offer’ on its Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, where buyers can enjoy special benefits worth up to Rs 10,000.

There’s no official cash discount but this festive offer includes five years warranty and insurance for 125 cc Vespa and Aprilia models and benefits for 150 cc models. According to the grapevine, the company is planning to launch an updated version of the Aprilia scooter range by the end of this year, and hence these benefits are only valid for purchases made between October-September 2018. The festive season promotions are extended across the Vespa and Aprilia scooter range, including the Vespa SXL125, SXL150, VXL 125, VXL150, Elegante and the newly launched Notte. Also included in the offer are the new Aprilia SR 125, SR 150 and SR 150 Race.



Customers can enjoy five years free warranty which includes two years of standard warranty and three years of extended warranty. Additionally, the customers can avail free service for the first year, and two years of ‘On Road Assist’ clubbed with PayTM benefits worth Rs 5000 or lucrative payment methods like zero cost EMI or low down-payment of Rs 3,999.

Commenting on the special festive offer, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “Piaggio welcomes the festive season with its prime and inclusive offer on Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. Consumers value both the brands for their stylish looks, sturdy designs and Italian elegance. Our unique festive offer has been launched as a step in that direction and it celebrates the spirit of choice for customers”.

