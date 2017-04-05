Apollo Launch New Motorcycle Tyres

Apollo have launched the actiZip F2 and the actiZip R3 tubeless tyres for motorcycles. The Apollo actiZip F2 tyres are available in two sizes and are specially designed for the front, whereas the actiZip R3 tyres are available in three sizes, specially for the rear wheel of a motorcycle.

The actiZip F2 and R3 are designed for good stability and also good braking on wet and dry surfaces. Apollo mainly focus on good grip, comfort and safety. The new-age polymer-based compound provides good mileage and extra protection for the user.

Story: Richie Fernandes