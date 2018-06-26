All You Need to Know About the Hero Xpulse 200

New pictures of the Hero Xpulse 200 reveal details of the upcoming dual-sport motorcycle, which was unveiled at EICMA 2017.



Styling

These new official pictures of the Hero Xpulse 200 give us a closer look at the bike’s design. And it fits the part of a dual-sport motorcycle to the “T”. The round headlamp looks retro and lends an old-school feel to a design that is more inclined towards function than form. The raised fenders, upswept silencer, and the motorcycle’s tall stance make it evident that the new Hero bike is ready to tackle a variety of terrain. Yes, degrading road surfaces during the monsoon do fall under “variety of terrain”.

Engine

One of the biggest shortcomings of the Impulse was its puny engine. Hero are looking to set that score even by using the latest 199.6-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that also powers the Xtreme 200R. In the Xtreme, it produces 18.4 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.10 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Considering the Xpulse’s off-road-biased character, we can expect the engine to be in a different state of tune with stronger low- and mid-range torque. Word on the street is that the Xpulse’s engine is likely to be fuel-injected.

Equipment

Unlike, the analogue-digital instrument cluster we saw in the new Xtreme, the Xpulse will feature a fully-digital instrument cluster. To complement the motorcycle’s dual-sport nature, Hero have also added a windscreen to protect the rider against the wind while on long rides. To keep the rider and motorcycle safe during use on rough terrain, Hero are offering knuckle-guards and a bash plate. Braking is handled by a disc apiece at the front and rear. To keep you safe during panic braking, the motorcycle is equipped with ABS as well.

Price

Both the Xpulse and Xtreme are yet to be launched. When we factor in Hero’s value-for-money pricing, we expect the Xtreme 200R to be priced around Rs 90,000. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope that the Xpulse 200 is priced under Rs 1.25 lakh. As for a launch date, we are yet to receive official confirmation, but the fact that Hero have released images of the road-ready model hints at a launch in the near future.

Image Source: Automotive and Machinery Enthusiast’s Message Board

Story: Joshua Varghese