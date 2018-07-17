Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Akrapovič Exhaust Available for TVS Apache RR 310

by Leave a Comment

Performance Racing Store offer Akrapovič exhaust system for TVS Apache RR 310

The TVS Apache RR 310 created quite the buzz when it was launched. The attractively designed sport motorcycle received a lot of praise as being both capable on the track and user-friendly on the street. A product of TVS’ collaboration with BMW Motorrad, the RR 310 shares a lot of technology and equipment with its Bavarian counterparts.

Therefore, it was only a matter of time before Akrapovič exhaust systems found their way on to the mean machine that dons the Indian tri-colour. Currently available as an option on the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS in international markets, the exhaust system is now available in India as well thanks to Performance Racing Store, Mumbai. They are retailing the system at Rs 55,000; about Rs 33,500 more than the stock kit from TVS (check out our previous story for TVS’ spare parts price list).

Performance Racing Store offer Akrapovič exhaust system for TVS Apache RR 310

However, the Akrapovič Racing Line Full System Exhaust (Carbon Fibre) is not confirmed on the official Akrapovič website as yet. Furthermore, the brand is yet to test the product on the TVS Apache RR 310.

Akrapovič is widely used by teams racing at the pinnacle of two-wheeled motor sport such as the FIM Superbike World Championship and the erstwhile Grand Prix motorcycle racing championship. What can we expect from the RR 310 after it receives this upgrade?

According to its performance on the BMW twins, the Akrapovič kit is expected to help the RR 310 lose 4.6 kg in weight, and increase the power and torque figures by approximately seven and 10 per cent respectively. On paper, it translates into a significant boost in the motorcycle’s power-to-weight ratio which is expected to make it a more lively machine to ride. It remains to be seen if TVS will offer the system as an optional extra at dealerships. If they did, would you upgrade your RR 310 with one?

 

Also read: Crackdown on Loud Motorcycle Exhausts and Horns

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Honda CBR 250R to be the lead bike for Tour de India 2013
Monster Energy: Kawasaki Z800 breaks free
First Ride: Hyosung GD250N

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap