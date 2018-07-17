Akrapovič Exhaust Available for TVS Apache RR 310

The TVS Apache RR 310 created quite the buzz when it was launched. The attractively designed sport motorcycle received a lot of praise as being both capable on the track and user-friendly on the street. A product of TVS’ collaboration with BMW Motorrad, the RR 310 shares a lot of technology and equipment with its Bavarian counterparts.

Therefore, it was only a matter of time before Akrapovič exhaust systems found their way on to the mean machine that dons the Indian tri-colour. Currently available as an option on the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS in international markets, the exhaust system is now available in India as well thanks to Performance Racing Store, Mumbai. They are retailing the system at Rs 55,000; about Rs 33,500 more than the stock kit from TVS (check out our previous story for TVS’ spare parts price list).

However, the Akrapovič Racing Line Full System Exhaust (Carbon Fibre) is not confirmed on the official Akrapovič website as yet. Furthermore, the brand is yet to test the product on the TVS Apache RR 310.

Akrapovič is widely used by teams racing at the pinnacle of two-wheeled motor sport such as the FIM Superbike World Championship and the erstwhile Grand Prix motorcycle racing championship. What can we expect from the RR 310 after it receives this upgrade?

According to its performance on the BMW twins, the Akrapovič kit is expected to help the RR 310 lose 4.6 kg in weight, and increase the power and torque figures by approximately seven and 10 per cent respectively. On paper, it translates into a significant boost in the motorcycle’s power-to-weight ratio which is expected to make it a more lively machine to ride. It remains to be seen if TVS will offer the system as an optional extra at dealerships. If they did, would you upgrade your RR 310 with one?

Story: Joshua Varghese