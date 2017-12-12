A Brief Look at the TVS Apache RR 310

The Apache RR 310’s aerodynamic design is inspired by the shark.The designers at TVS have put in a lot of hard work to make the RR 310 the most streamlined motorcycle in its class with the best Cd (coefficient of drag). The bike has an aggressive stance with twin LED headlamps at the front. The full fairing and the step seat complete the super sport look.

The liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve motor is over-square. This short stroke engine has a bore of 80 millimetres and stroke of 62.1 mm and delivers 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. The power is delivered via a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox. The engine unit is tilted backwards for better weight distribution.

The engine is housed in a tubular trellis chassis with a bolt-on sub-frame as in the KTM bikes. The front USD forks are a cartridge-type unit by KYB and the rear suspension has a die-cast aluminium swingarm with a KYB monoshock unit with monotube floating piston technology.

The build quality of this motorcycle is top class right from the slotted top yoke of the triple clamp and the quality of plastics to all the switchgear, foot-pegs, and the gear and brake levers. Indeed, the die-cast swing is a piece of art. The three axis points ― handlebar, seat, and foot-pegs ― are spot-on to give you a relaxed riding position.

Just after a couple of corners the 310 inspired so much confidence that I started pushing the bike from the first lap itself. This is something I normally don’t do, but it was due to the confidence the bike inspired in me that I could push it from the word go. I had my knee down round all the corners, starting from C1 all the way round even on the negative-camber C3. The only negative is the valve clatter when you start the bike. TVS have really cracked the code with this fantastic motorcycle.

The Apache RR 310 is one of the best-handling motorcycles I have ridden.

Story: Aspi Bhathena