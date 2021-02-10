2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Set To Launch in India Tomorrow

The Chennai based manufacturers have revealed that the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is set to launch in India tomorrow.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been teased on the manufacturer’s social media channels and also spotted arriving at a dealership in a recent picture that has emerged online. As we can see, the bike will remain the same in terms of design but there will be a few changes made to various parts and mainly, this update will include three new colour options – Mirage Silver, Granite Black and Pine Green and also offer brown rider and pillion seats.

To start off, the 2021 Himalayan sports a taller and updated windscreen, redesigned frame positioned on either side of the tank as well a new rear luggage rack. The redesigned frame is set forward and addresses the issue for taller riders who had problems with their knee making constant contact with the frame.

In one of the other spy-shots, we get a glimpse at the Tripper navigation system sitting beside the main console. This is the same unit that made its first appearance in the Meteor 350. The bike will make use of the same BS6 411-cc engine, that puts out 24.6 hp and 32 Nm of peak torque. With all of these upgrades, we can expect Royal Enfield to launch the bike at a premium of around Rs 12,000 over the current BS6 model which is priced between Rs 1.92 lakh and Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

Image Source: @Bijit_Bk