2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Open For Pre-Bookings

Kawasaki India have opened pre-bookings for their big tourer, model-year 2020 Versys 1000. The bike will join Kawasaki’s current locally-assembled fleet, consisting of twelve model, from the Kawasaki plant in Chakan, Pune.

The Versys is powered by a liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine and will get a number of enhancements like the new Electronic Throttle Valves (ETV), which in turn enables the Electronic Cruise Control. The ETV system is a first for Kawasaki where the accelerator position sensor is located in the handle. The suspension of the bike has also been upgraded, both at the front and rear, which Kawasaki claim will offer a more plush ride. Kawasaki’s Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) will be offered as standard. Additionally, the Versys 1000 is equipped with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), with three riding modes; a sporty mode, a comfortable touring mode and a ‘non-slippery when wet’ mode.

A new display has an analog-style tachometer and a full digital LCD screen. The range of information is vast on the screen, with regulars like the speedometer, gear-indicator, fuel-levels and range, odometer, dual trip meters, and so forth. For the fun fanatics in you, there also is a bank angle display and a recorder for maximum bank angles received. An adjustable windscreen and twin LED headlamps make touring easier whether it be night or day.

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors, said, “The brand new Versys 1000 is known as any road, any time motorcycle. It also has the most versatile adventure-style for fun sport riding and touring. The locally assembled Versys 1000 certainly gives us an advantage to sell the bike at a very attractive price, but most importantly, we are happy to create more buying opportunities for our highly enthusiastic customers. We had a good success with earlier Versys 1000. In recent times, we have received a good number of inquiries from customers and therefore we again expect good success with the new Versys 1000.”

So far the Japanese manufacturer have not released the price and specifications and say that they will do so at a later date. The old Versys 1000 was priced at Rs 13.28 lakh ex-showroom, however, we hope that with the bike being locally-assembled, it might be lighter on the wallet. For now, though, bookings have begun at Rs 1.50 lakh at authorized Kawasaki dealerships countrywide. Deliveries the company said, can be expected post-April 2019 and pre-bookings will be accepted from the 16th of November until the 31st of December 2018. The Kawasaki Versys 1000 will have limited numbers and will close after reaching target numbers. The bike will be available in a colour combination called ‘candy steel furnace orange’.

Story: Zal Cursetji