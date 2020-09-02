2020 Burgman Street BS6 Launched In A New Blue Shade

The Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 is now available in a new Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition, priced at Rs 79,700 (ex-showroom).



The new Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 dawning the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 looks sporty and the colour seems to be inspired by the Japanese motorcycle maker’s MotoGP bike’s racing colour. The 125-cc scooter retains the chrome accent on the front and rear body panels, a stylish front windscreen, and up-swept exhaust. The Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 also comes with a front glove box with DC socket as standard fitment, apart from the LED headlamp and the convenience of the Combined Braking System. A new feature worth talking about is the integrated engine start and kill switch equipped with Suzuki Easy Start System, which promises to ease the engine start operation during traffic conditions. The new Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 draws power from a 124-cc engine equipped with a fuel injection system to meet the new emission norms and produces 8.7 hp at 6,750r pm along with 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Commenting on the launch of new blue colour edition, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 is one of the premium flagship scooters from Suzuki Motorcycle India. It has been redefining luxury riding since its launch in 2018 in India. Backed by European scooter design language and advanced technology, Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 represents comfort and style. To further accentuate its bold and sporty look, we have introduced the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition of Suzuki Burgman Street BS6. It is our constant endeavour to bring in new variants to our products and offer the best features to our young discerning customers. We are confident that this new colour will find appeal especially amongst the youth given the sporty look for enhanced road presence.”

You still get the option of the other four colours which include – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red. The Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition like the rest of the colour options is available at Rs 79,700 (ex-showroom).