Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

2020 Burgman Street BS6 Launched In A New Blue Shade

by Leave a Comment

The Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 is now available in a new Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition, priced at Rs 79,700 (ex-showroom).
Suzuki Burman Street BS6 125 scooter in Pearl Medium Blue

The new Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 dawning the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 looks sporty and the colour seems to be inspired by the Japanese motorcycle maker’s MotoGP bike’s racing colour. The 125-cc scooter retains the chrome accent on the front and rear body panels, a stylish front windscreen, and up-swept exhaust. The Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 also comes with a front glove box with DC socket as standard fitment, apart from the LED headlamp and the convenience of the Combined Braking System. A new feature worth talking about is the integrated engine start and kill switch equipped with Suzuki Easy Start System, which promises to ease the engine start operation during traffic conditions. The new Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 draws power from a 124-cc engine equipped with a fuel injection system to meet the new emission norms and produces 8.7 hp at 6,750r pm along with 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Commenting on the launch of new blue colour edition, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 is one of the premium flagship scooters from Suzuki Motorcycle India. It has been redefining luxury riding since its launch in 2018 in India. Backed by European scooter design language and advanced technology, Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 represents comfort and style. To further accentuate its bold and sporty look, we have introduced the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition of Suzuki Burgman Street BS6. It is our constant endeavour to bring in new variants to our products and offer the best features to our young discerning customers. We are confident that this new colour will find appeal especially amongst the youth given the sporty look for enhanced road presence.”

You still get the option of the other four colours which include  – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red. The Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition like the rest of the colour options is available at Rs 79,700 (ex-showroom).

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Vespa Racing Sixties 125-cc and 150-cc Launched in India
Revolt Motors Expand with New Dealership in Mumbai
MY21 Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap