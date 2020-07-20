2020 BS6 Ducati Panigale V2 Pre-bookings Open; End-August Launch

The Ducati Panigale V2 will be the marque’s first BS6 motorcycle and is expected to be launched in India by the end of August; pre-bookings have begun.

Following an interview with Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, we received confirmation that the manic Ducati Streetfighter V4 is headed for our shores in 2021. Looks like while they wait for the Streetfigther to arrive, the Ducatisti have something else to look forward to.

Ducati India had shared a partial image of a motorcycle announcing an upcoming launch. From the photograph, it appears to be the Panigale V4’s smaller sibling, the Ducati Panigale V2. This motorcycle was launched a while ago in international markets and we have been expecting it to reach India since to replace the ageing 959 Panigale. Now, we have confirmation that the baby Panigale is headed to India and it is reaching sooner than you think. Select Ducati dealerships across the country have opened pre-bookings for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh and we expect it to be launched by the end of August 2020. Deliveries and test rides will begin shortly after the launch.

The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by the 955-cc, 90-degree V-twin, Superquadro engine that develops 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In case you are wondering, that is a 5 hp and 2 Nm increase over the outgoing 959 Panigale. Ducati claim that this improvement in performance is due to new injectors and inlet ducts. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with the Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2 system. The engine is a stressed member in the motorcycle’s die-cast aluminium monocoque and the suspension equipment comprise a 43-mm, fully-adjustable Showa Big Piston Fork at the front and a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. Thankfully, Ducati have done away with the double-sided swingarm and gone for a single-sided one which only adds to the V2’s visual appeal. Final contact on bitumen is relayed through Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres.

Looks like the Ducati Panigale V2 is a power-packed alternative for someone who wants a Ducati superbike that is more accessible and possibly much tamer than the Panigale V4 S. More details on the launch and pricing will follow soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese

