2020 Aprilia Storm 125 BS6 First Ride Review

Perhaps the most versatile scooter in Aprilia’s Indian line-up, the BS6 Aprilia Storm 125 has become even better than before. But does it justify the price?

Story: Sarmad KadiriPhotography: Sanjay Raikar

Design

Aprilia have given their most affordable model some styling tweaks to keep up with the changing times. The old headlamp of the Aprilia Storm 125 has been replaced with a single unit, just like the ones on the SR range, but it’s still not LED. The body decals have been changed, too, and go well with the entire off-road theme.



The rugged block-pattern Vee Rubber tyres on smaller 12-inch wheels not just look aggressive but the extra rubber offers a more supple ride compared to the SR running on 14-inch wheels with lower-profile side-walls. What also improves the ride is the slightly differently tuned front fork that complements the chunkier tyres. This makes the Storm sure-footed to ride on varied roads and even loose surfaces. The downside of having bulky tyres is that you can feel the extra weight and the scooter needs more effort while manoeuvring.

Performance

Powering the Aprilia Storm 125 a BS6-compliant 124-cc three-valve engine producing a respectable 9.92 hp and 9.7 Nm, but it still isn’t the quickest in the segment. You’ll need to work that engine to get the juices flowing, just as you had to do on the BS4 version. We’ll have to strap it with our testing equipment to compare the performance timings, but going by our small ride experience, most of the competition would blaze past the Storm. And the small 200-mm disc brake comes with a combo-braking system and not an ABS, which means that the rear wheel tends to lock up during hard braking.

Aprilia have managed to carve out a niche for their scooters, targeting the young at heart who desire an extra dash of performance. While the Aprilia 160s cater to the needs of the upper crest, the more approachable 125s reach out to a wider range of riders. Aprilia have pulled the plug on the SR 125, making the Aprilia Storm 125 the only 125-cc scooter from the brand. It’s a practical move because the Storm 125 with its beefy tyres and small price tag becomes not just more attractive than the SR125 but also one of the most interesting products in the entire Vespa-Aprilia BS6 line-up.



Conclusion

The biggest weakness of the Aprilia Storm 125 is its steep price: Rs 91,322 (ex-showroom). Despite being almost Rs-20,000 more expensive than its rivals, it can’t match their extensive features list. The disc brake version gets an analogue instrument console with a small digital screen which provides basic information like trip meter, odometer, fuel-gauge, and a clock. You’re left desiring for a little more from this premium scooter.