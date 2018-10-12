Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched in India

by Leave a Comment

2019 Kawasaki versys 650 launch price
The battle in the 650-cc adventure tourer segment intensifies as Kawasaki ushers in the 2019 version of the Versys 650, soon after the Suzuki V-Strom 650’s India launch.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS has been priced at Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which is about Rs 19,000 more than the 2018 model. The only change in the Kawasaki Versys 650 MY2019 is the new colour scheme as it continues to be powered by a 649-cc parallel-twin that produces 69 PS and 64 Nm. The Versys 650 is now available in Metallic Moondust Grey / Metallic Flat Spark Black colour.
2019 Kawasaki versys 650 launch price
Speaking about the 2019 model, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors said” Versys 650 offers good performance, has versatility and fun-factor. For riders it is actually a real treat to ride in any condition. It also happens to be the most affordable adventure bike in 650 cc. Keeping festive season in mind, we have worked rigorously to ensure that customers get the delivery of their brand new Versys 650 on their preferred auspicious day.”

The Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS is ideal for street and highway riding and will be competing with the newly launched Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS. The Suzuki with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels has better off-road capability than the Versys 650 which comes with 17-inch front and rear wheels. The V-Strom 650 comes equipped with a 645-cc liquid-cooled V-twin rated at 71 PS and 62 Nm and is priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Honda expands US Custom Line with new VT1300
MV Agusta F3 800
Suzuki Inazuma 250 thunders in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap