2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 launched in India

India Kawasaki Motors have launched the Euro 4-compliant, 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 in the subcontinent, simultaneous to the bike’s release in international markets. The bike is being assembled as an SKD (Semi Knocked Down) unit at Kawasaki’s Pune plant, and as such is still competitively priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Aside from new graphics, there are no technical changes to the new motorcycle, and the specifications remain the same as the previous year’s bike. The 2019 Ninja 1000 will continue to make 142 PS at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of twist at 7,300 rpm form its liquid-cooled inline four cylinder engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said “We are glad to inform all our stakeholders that MY19 Ninja 1000 is being launched in India on a same day when it is getting launched in other countries. We always have seen a positive response to Ninja 1000 in the India market because it offers everyday comfort and enhanced touring performance.”

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 is available in two colours, namely black and Kawasaki’s trademark green.

