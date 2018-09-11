Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Revealed; November Launch Slated

by Leave a Comment

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 unveiled

The ‘Land of Joy’ is all set to become that little bit merrier thanks to the freshly-unveiled Scrambler 800. The previous month, we were treated to the larger Scrambler 1100, we conducted a first ride review last month and came away pleased. Taking cues from its larger sibling, the 800 has also received some upgrades in the electronic trickery department.

Let’s start with what meets the eye. The tank has been updated to give off a more muscular vibe thanks to its customisable side panels. New exhaust heat shield, levers, wheels, headlamp, and turn indicators complete the refreshed look. Oh, and the indicators are now LEDs and switch off automatically.

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 unveiled

There are also updates to make the motorcycle easier to live with. A fuel gauge has been added to the instrument console and the new switchgear promises to deliver improved tactile feedback and usability. That should come in handy when navigating through Ducati’s multimedia system. They have also dumped the cable-operated clutch in favour of a hydraulic unit.

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 unveiled

As mentioned earlier, electronic wizardry has also received an update. The most significant one being the addition of cornering ABS. Mechanically, there are no changes and the 803-cc, air-cooled twin continues to produce 73 PS at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque of 67 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 unveiled

The motorcycle will be launched internationally in November. We can expect to get our hands on it in 2019.

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Suzuki to launch Inazuma 250 in India soon
Dhoni rides Confederate
Cyril Despres switches toYamaha from KTM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap