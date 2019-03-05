Bike India

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Official First Look

The World’s Favourite Indian has opened its account for 2019 with a fresh Bajaj Dominar 400. The new model features cosmetic, performance, and structural updates that improve the Bajaj Dominar 400’s credentials as a two-wheeled tourer.

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 packs quite a punch with an array of new features

Bajaj have given the Dominar subtle styling updates that do not compromise the motorcycle’s butch stance. The most notable changes include refreshed headlamps, an updated instrument cluster, and a new mirror design with aluminium stalks. The Dominar will continue to be powered by the same 373.2-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. While the torque figure remains unchanged at 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm, peak power is now 40 PS at 8,650 rpm; a significant 5 PS increase over the outgoing model. Bajaj claim that this has resulted in a 25 PS/tonne increase in the power-to-weight ratio.

Suspension at the front is managed by a 43-mm USD fork that is also seen in the KTM 390 Duke. The rear is managed by the same mono-shock as before but it is now in a slightly softer setting. Touring-specific updates include softer seat cushioning and the provision to tie bungee cords; thoughtful additions to cater to the traveller who wants to munch miles in comfort.

The motorcycle also features new colours including a rather mean green shade. It reminds us of the Spider-Man’s arch nemesis, the Green Goblin. Does this motorcycle go as mean as it looks? First ride review on the way.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese

Email

