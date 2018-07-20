Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

2018 Honda Navi launched

by Leave a Comment

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the 2018 edition of the Navi with two new colours. Since its launch two years ago, the Navi captured the imagination of the youth with its unique styling and fun approach to urban biking. This 2018 model adds a fuel gauge, redesigned metal heat shield on the exhaust, red coil spring on the rear shock, as well as body-coloured RVMs, headlight surround and grab rail. Honda have also introduced two new colours with this update; Ranger Green and Ladakh Brown.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Honda India said, “In the diverse Indian two-wheeler market, Navi stands out firmly with its unique fun proposition. The trendy Navi is a style statement for the youth and the new 2018 upgrades take it notch higher. Along with the convenience value addition like stylish fuel gauge and muffler protector, new vibrant colours offer and extra zing for those who have an appetite for uniqueness. We will continue to surprise our customers and add more fun for t riders.”

Powered by Honda’s 109-cc air-cooled single that makes 8 PS at 7,000 rpm and 8.96 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, the Navi is the ideal two-wheeler for those looking for something a little different for their city commutes, and is sure to stand out in a crowd.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

KTM 1290 Super Duke R Pricing Announced
Discover 125 ST is off the shelf. Bigger one to come soon
Video: Unleash the Thrill: Triumph's New Speed Triple

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap