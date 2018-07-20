2018 Honda Navi launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the 2018 edition of the Navi with two new colours. Since its launch two years ago, the Navi captured the imagination of the youth with its unique styling and fun approach to urban biking. This 2018 model adds a fuel gauge, redesigned metal heat shield on the exhaust, red coil spring on the rear shock, as well as body-coloured RVMs, headlight surround and grab rail. Honda have also introduced two new colours with this update; Ranger Green and Ladakh Brown.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Honda India said, “In the diverse Indian two-wheeler market, Navi stands out firmly with its unique fun proposition. The trendy Navi is a style statement for the youth and the new 2018 upgrades take it notch higher. Along with the convenience value addition like stylish fuel gauge and muffler protector, new vibrant colours offer and extra zing for those who have an appetite for uniqueness. We will continue to surprise our customers and add more fun for t riders.”

Powered by Honda’s 109-cc air-cooled single that makes 8 PS at 7,000 rpm and 8.96 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, the Navi is the ideal two-wheeler for those looking for something a little different for their city commutes, and is sure to stand out in a crowd.