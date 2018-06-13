2018 Honda Gold Wing Deliveries Start

At an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have started deliveries for their new 2018 flagship tourer the Gold Wing. The motorcycle made its début at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The new Gold Wing is now lighter, nimbler, and more powerful than the previous model with an all new 1,833-cc horizontally-opposed six-cylinder engine paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). This is also the first Honda motorcycle to sport a double wishbone front suspension, which means the damping should be even better for a smoother ride.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “2018 Gold Wing was the showstopper of Honda 2Wheelers India Auto Expo pavilion. After receiving an overwhelming response and over 35 bookings, we are pleased to announce the first delivery of the 2018 Gold Wing. The revolutionary model is fully loaded with features including ‘Apple CarPlay’, first on any motorcycle in the world, which can be accessed on the swanky new 7.0-inch TFT display.”

The motorcycle is stuffed with features apart from the above mentioned dual clutch transmission, Apple CarPlay and 7.0-inch screen, you also get cruise control, an electrically-adjustable windscreen, smart key control, and full LED lighting along with automatic indicator-cancelling.

The 2018 Honda Gold Wing is available in a single colour, Candy Ardent Red, and is priced at Rs. 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Story: Zal Cursetji