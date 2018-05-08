Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

2018 Honda Dio Launched With More Features

2018 Honda Dio has been launched with some attractive features

The Honda Dio was initially launched to attract youngsters. Now, more than 10 years later, the Dio still retains its charm and has also received a major update in terms of features. Like the recently-launched Grazia, the Dio is also available in a DLX variant, priced at Rs 53,292 (ex-showroom).

Visually, the familiar body of the Dio has now been given a sporty appearance courtesy new graphics and dual-tone colours. The DLX variant can be easily identified thanks to the gold-coloured rims. Another feature unique to the DLX variant is the full-digital instrument console that reminds the user when service is due.

The capable 109-cc engine continues to produce 7.93 PS at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.91 Nm at 5,500 rpm. At 104 kg, the DLX variant weighs a kilogram more than the previous model.

For the first time since its launch, the Dio now comes equipped with a LED headlamp. A couple of hooks, an 18-litre under-seat storage, and a Grazia-inspired key slot with a switch to unlock the seat adds to the convenience. Safety is taken care of by Honda’s Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer. In case you are wondering, yes, it does get a mobile charger, but, only as an optional accessory.

