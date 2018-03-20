2018 Honda CBR 250R India Prices Announced



The latest iteration of the Honda CBR 250R was show at the 2018 Auto Expo with some minor updates. The 2018 version gets an LED headlamp and new body graphics. The bike is available in four new colours – Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Striking Green, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Mars Orange, Pearl Sports Yellow and Sports Red.

The bike continues to be powered by the 249.6-cc liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC, fuel-injected single that makes 26.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and maximum torque of 22.9 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the CBR 250R has a claimed top speed of 135 km/h. It also sports 17-inch wheels, a wide 140-mm rear tyre, and discs at both ends. The bike can also be had equipped with ABS for more stable braking and greater safety.



The Honda CBR 250R ABS version is offered at Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the standard version without ABS comes with a Rs 1.63-lakh price-tag. The Honda will compete with the KTM RC 200 which costs Rs 1.71 lakh, and the Bajaj RS 200 priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).