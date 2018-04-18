2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Gets Front and Rear Disc Brakes



Priced at Rs 78,016 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the ‘twin disc’ Pulsar 150 takes the fight to new comers like the Honda X-Blade and TVS Apache RTR160 4V.

Bajaj have also tweaked the design of the bike slightly by including a split-seats, new grab rails and added a range of new body colours to chose from. The Pulsar 150 also gets a longer wheelbase, wider 120-mm rear tyre and 37-mm front fork. And not to forget a best-in-class 230-mm rear disc brake. The three new colour options are – Black Blue, Black Red and Black Chrome.

The company also claims to have worked on the engine to improve its noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels. It continues to be powered by a 149.5 cc DTS-i single which makes 14 PS and 13.4 Nm of torque.



Speaking about the launch Eric Vas, President Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “Pulsar 150 is India’s largest selling sports motorcycle in the category, it has always been synonymous to sportiness and masculine charm. While retaining the core, the new twin disc Pulsar 150 will offer a contemporary option to motorcycle enthusiasts.”