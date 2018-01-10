2018 Bajaj Discover range launched

The Bajaj Discover has been a mainstay of the commuter segment for years now, and the model range got a fresh injection of life at a launch event in Mumbai today. The new Discover range gets LED DRLs and headlamps, a fully-digitised dash, reworked suspension with greater travel, and new seats as well. Furthermore, the Discover 110 and 125 also get reworked four-stroke, air-cooled DTS-I singles. The 115 produces 8.6 PS and 9.81 Nm of torque, and 125 churns out 11 PS and 11 Nm of torque.

Eric Vas, President (Motorcycles) at Bajaj Auto spoke at the launch, saying, “The new Discover 110 and 125 bring first time ever features to customers in the 100-125cc segment for a premium experience. The Discovers shall attract a whole new set of customers who desire the benefits of modern technology.”

The Discover 100 is priced at Rs 50,496 (ex-showroom), and the 125 carries as ticker of Rs 53,491 for the version with drum brakes, and Rs 56,314 for the disc brake variant (both ex-showroom).