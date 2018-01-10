2018 Bajaj Avenger 220 range unveiled



Bajaj Auto have enhanced the appeal of the Avenger 220 Cruise and Street with cosmetic updates and new features. The notable difference between the model remain the front windscreen – the Avenger Cruise continues to sport a taller screen and the 2018 version sports a sissy bar and a backrest. While the 2018 Avenger Street get a stubby visor and a pillion grab-rail.

Both the versions also get new colour schemes, along with new body graphics. Another change on both the bikes is their unique headlight designs, where the Cruise gets triangle-type headlights and the Street boasts tear-drop-type headlight with eye-catching LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

As expected there are no changes to the mechanical bits. The 2018 Avenger range continues to be powered by the 220-cc DTS-i single-cylinder engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and produces 19.03 PS at 8,400 rpm and 17.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The new 2018 Avenger line-up was unveiled during the launch of 2018 Bajaj Discover. Bajaj will announce the price of the 2018 2018 Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise and Street in the coming days, and we expect it to be well under Rs 1 lakh to take on the recently launched Suzuki Intruder 150 cruiser. Apart from the Avenger 220, Bajaj is also updating the smaller Avenger 150, which will get a similar makeover and is expected to be unveiled soon.