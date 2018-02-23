2018 Bajaj Avenger 180 Street Launched

The 2018 Bajaj Avenger 180 Street has been launched and rolls in to replace the current Avenger 150 Street.

In a bid to raise the capacity of their entry-level Avenger, Bajaj Auto have replaced their existing Avenger 150 Street with the new Avenger 180 Street, powered by their proven DTS-i, air-cooled 178.6-cc single that, in the Avenger, makes 15.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike boasts a new front end, with a revised headlight, LED daytime lights, and a short flyscreen. The long, low motorcycle rides on black alloy wheels shod with 90-section 17-inch rubber at the front and 130-section 15-inch rubber at the rear. To better manage our road conditions, Bajaj have slightly increased the rear suspension travel to ensure comfortable two-up cruising.

Commenting on the launch, Eric Vas, President of Motorcycles Business at Bajaj Auto said, “As the segment leader, Bajaj Auto believes in evolving and pushing the envelope. Avenger Street 180 provides contemporary styling with enhanced power whilst retaining its classical roadster design. The discerning customer gets a definite step-up into the world of classic biking.”

The launch of this motorcycle comes soon after the introduction of the only competition in the small cruiser segment, the Suzuki Intruder 150. Priced at Rs 83,475, ex-showroom, Maharashtra, the new Avenger makes a strong case for itself.