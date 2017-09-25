2018 Auto Expo Dates Announced

The dates for the 14th edition of the biennial motor show are out now.

Automotive enthusiasts can block their dates for the 14th edition of the Auto Expo which will take place at the India Expo Mart (IEM) in Noida, UP from 9 – 14 February 2018. Auto Expo is the biggest motor show in the country and is jointly organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). The 2018 show will be spread across 1,85,000 square meters where most of the leading car and motorcycle manufacturers in the country will display their up-coming, latest, and best-selling products. There will be 14 indoor exhibition halls dedicated to automotive manufacturers, and multiple outdoor locations dedicated to special experience zones. There will be a vintage car and motorcycle exhibition too.

Tickets for the show are available exclusively on www.BookMyShow.com and also on site at IEM.

Vishnu Mathur, Director General, SIAM, said, “The Auto Expo has conventionally been one of the most pursued platforms for the automobile industry in India and with the continued success of the show, it has gained a global thrust giving the participating brands a worldwide exposure. Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2018 is aimed at celebrating the industry’s biggest automotive event offering an opportunity to the Industry and visitors to Co-Create, Co-Exist and Celebrate.”