2018 Aprilia and Vespa Scooters Get Mobile Connectivity



Piaggio India have introduced the updated Aprilia SR 150, SR 150 Race, and the limited-edition Carbon SR 150, along with the Vespa 150 facelift and limited-edition Vespa Notte 125.

The MotoGP-inspired 2018 Aprilia SR 150 Race gets refreshed RS-GP body decals (white base with red and green graphics) and continues to be powered by a 154.8-cc, air-cooled, three-valve engine which makes 10.4 PS and 11.4 Nm of torque. New bits include adjustable suspension and a tall windscreen, with specially-designed race theme helmet as well.

The big update is the inclusion of a digital console with mobile connectivity, which made its debut in this segment on the TVS Ntorq 125. In the Aprilia and Vespa scooters, the rider can Sync their smartphone using the company’s app and the console will display GPS guidance, emergency contact details and can even locate nearby service centres. It’s also equipped with a ‘Panic Alert’ feature where riders can reach out to a pre-set contact (mobile phone number) and share the scooter’s current location and seek help in case of an emergency. Another interesting feature of the mobile connect is its ‘Find Me’ feature that can locate the scooter even if the ignition is switched off.

The 2018 Aprilia SR 150 Race also gets red 14-inch alloy wheels and a 220-mm disc brake with new golden callipers, and is priced at Rs 80,211 (ex-showroom, Pune).

The more affordable standard version of the 2018 Aprilia SR 150 has been launched in four new colours – matte black, blue, glossy red and white. Like the Race version, the SR 150 also comes fitted with a new adjustable suspension and is powered by the peppy 10.4 PS, 154.8-cc single-cylinder engine. Smartphone connectivity, however, is only available as an option. The 2018 Aprilia SR 150 carries a price tag of Rs 70,031 (ex-showroom, Pune).

Besides the standard and Race variants, Aprilia have introduced a new limited-edition Carbon SR 150 priced at Rs 73,500 (ex-showroom, Pune). The new variant is inspired by the carbon-fibre components used on the bigger track focused Aprilia bikes. The all-black themed scooter gets carbon-fibre-like graphics, a new digital cluster, adjustable suspension, a USB option and the new mobile connectivity feature.

Meanwhile, the iconic Vespa 150 scooters are now available in Matt Rosso Dragon, Matt Yellow and Azzuro Provenza colour options and get machine-cut alloy periphery wheels. Like the Aprilia scooters, the Vespa range also sports the connectivity feature. The Vespa VXL 150, with the round headlight design, costs Rs 91,140 and the square headlight Vespa SXL 150 version is priced at Rs 97,276 (ex-showroom, Pune). Additionally, the company also introduced an all-black, limited edition, version, the Vespa Notte 125 with a sticker of Rs 68,829 (ex-showroom, Pune).

During the launch event, Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us to celebrate six years of Vespa and two years of Aprilia in India,” he further revealed, “By end of 2018 will also witness the successful launch of 300 Motoplexes in India.”

To cash on the festivity season, Piaggio India has introduced ‘5X Fun Offer’ on its Vespa and Aprilia range purchased between September to October 2018. With it, customers get complimentary five years mandatory insurance, five years free warranty (two years of standard and three years of extended warranty). Additionally, the customers can avail free service for the first year, and two years of ‘On Road Assist’ clubbed with PayTM benefits worth Rs 5,000 or lucrative payment methods like zero cost EMI or low down-payment of Rs 3,999.