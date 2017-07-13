2017 TVS Apache 160 Spotted

TVS Apache 160 has been spied recently and it looks similar to its elder sibling the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The test mule sported a smaller 160-cc engine equipped with an oil cooler with a carburettor.

The spied Apache 160 came with a clear lens tail lamp and a digital instrumentation similar to the RTR 200. The bike features a mono shock rear suspension which should help achieve nimble handling. The fuel tank with extension and exhaust canister are a direct lift from the Apache 200. This 160 doesn’t come with a split step seat but is equipped with a single seat layout. Also missing are the air vent on the panels near the pillion seat. Unlike the RTR 200 which features a clip on handle, the 160 features a single piece handle bar.

The Apache 160 is expected to be powered by an air cooled 159.7 cc engine that would deliver about 15.4 PS and 13.1 Nm of peak torque, just like the outgoing model. Obviously, the new Apache 160 will be BS-IV complaint. The current Apache RTR 160 ranges between Rs 74,600 to Rs 76,700 (ex-showroom Mumbai) and the new TVS Apache 160 is expected to carry a similar price tag. This TVS 160cc machine will take on the likes of Honda Unicorn 160, the Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Yamaha FZ16 v2.0.

Spy pics: xBhp

Story: Richie Fernandes