2017 Triumph Street Triple S 765 launched in India

New Triumph Street Triple S gets a more powerful 765-cc powerplant which will be the base of the 2019 Moto2 race bikes



The wait is over, as Triumph has just launched the 2017 Street Triple 765 priced at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and it is being assembled right here in India. Internationally, the new bike is offered in three variants including the Street Triple S, the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS. To start with, India gets the base Street Triple S version, and in time the others are expected to be launched here as well. Speaking during the launch Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph India quipped, “With that pricing, we expect to see a lot of Triples on the streets soon.”

Easily identifiable with their unique bugs-eye headlights and compact size, the new 765 will carry forward the Street Triple legacy in India. The design has evolved and now with a bikini fairing the 2017 version resembles its elder sibling – the Speed Triple even more.

We’ve ridden the 2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS version recently at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona and know for a fact that it surpasses the benchmark set by the outgoing model. The tweaks to the frame, new Showa suspension, Nissin & Brembo brakes and a set of sticky tyres have helped the new bike become sharper than ever before. Not to forget, it’s one of the lightest bikes in its segment tipping the scale at 166 kg.

The biggest change, however, remains the spirited 765-cc 3-cylinder engine, which in 2019 will be powering the Moto2 bikes as well, albeit in a more powerful state of tune. In it’s mildest tune, the triple makes 113 PS at 11,250 rpm and 73 Nm of torque at around 10,500 rpm on the Street Triple S, which is a stunning 41 per cent more than the older bike!

The new Street Triple is offered in two shades – Diablo Red and Phantom Black. Read our First Ride Review right here.