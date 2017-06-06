2017 Triumph Street Triple Range to be Launched on June 12

When the first Triumph Street Triple was launched in India, it made sure that it was here to stay. The smart looks and sharp handling in the compact in-line triple package successfully wooed many a rider. Will the new Street Triple range exceed the benchmark set by its predecessor?

Triumph Motorcycles recently announced that they will be the official engine supplier for the Moto2 races from the 2019 season. The new 765-cc powerplant to be used in Moto2 in 2019 is a higher-performance version of the engine from the Street Triple RS.

The incoming range includes the Street Triple S, the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS. While the same engine powers them all, the output figures are different. The Street Triple S is the mildest of the lot with 113 PS coming in at 11,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 73 Nm at 9,100 rpm. The Street Triple R is a more potent motorcycle with 118 PS at 12,000 rpm and a peak torque of 77 Nm at 9,400 rpm. The most aggressive of the lot is the Street Triple RS which dishes out a cool 123 PS at 11,700 rpm and has a peak torque of the same 77 Nm but peaking at 10,800 rpm. While we are yet to get our hands on the Street Triple S and the Street Triple R, we were lucky enough to put the Street Triple RS through its paces at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. Read our first ride review here.

With less than a week to go for the launch we can’t wait to get our hands on the motorcycles. We expect the range to be priced between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Joshua Varghese