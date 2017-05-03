2017 Middleweight Mayhem: Kawasaki Ninja 650, Kawasaki Z650, Benelli TnT 600i and Honda CBR 650F

This year has been most generous in the 650-cc segment with three new entries. Here’s what you should know about the latest arrivals.

Most of us get our licenses immediately after we turn 18 and quite a few of us were no strangers to riding a motorcycle in school, too. That being said, the first thing that any motorcycle enthusiast dreams of is his/her own machine. Once attained, the next concern would be to figure out how soon they can upgrade to a bigger motorcycle. This article is for those of you who are currently looking to upgrade from your 150- or 300-cc machines having reached a level of saturation with respect to what your motorcycles have to offer. For those ambitious enough to start with a 600-cc motorcycle, good luck.

Kawasaki Ninja 650

Literally, the most sensible choice on paper if you currently own the Kawasaki Ninja 300. The 649-cc, twin-cylinder elder brother does everything the Ninja 300 does with more élan and the 2017 model comes bearing more than an aesthetic upgrade. The new Ninja 650 sports a 15-kg trellis frame made of high-tensile steel and a horizontal back-link monoshock at the rear. It makes 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and is focussed on delivering strong performance in the lower and mid-rpm range. It produces a maximum torque of 65.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Priced at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it does look like a great deal.

Kawasaki Z650

If the words loyalty, brand value and hassle-free service go through your head as you look at your Kawasaki Z250, drooling at the Z650 is most likely to be your next course of action. Replacing the ER-6n in its Indian portfolio, the Z650 is also among the latest entries this year. It shares the same engine as the Ninja 650 and there is no change in the power and torque figures. However, unlike the Ninja 650, this is the most affordable big motorcycle in the Kawasaki line-up for India. It is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda CBR 650F

The 2017 Honda CBR 650F is the latest of the lot and is expected to be launched in India in June. The new model is expected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing one. From the pictures it is clear that the CBR 650F has taken styling cues from its aggressive sibling; the CBR 1000R. The engine has also undergone a minor upgrade. The in-line four now produces 90 PS at 11,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 64 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Word on the street is that it will be priced between Rs 7-8 lakh.

Benelli TnT 600i

It might be the oldest model in the list but that does not undermine its potential. The motorcycle is BS IV-compliant and quite potent for those looking to upgrade to a city commuter that dishes out ample servings of excitement on those weekend rides. The 600-cc, in-line four makes 85 PS at 11,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 54.6 Nm at 10,500 rpm. At Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), it may not be the cheapest option but that sweet exhaust note will blow away all your woes as you fire it up.

Story: Joshua Varghese