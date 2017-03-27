2017 Honda Dio Spied

The Honda Dio has always been one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market and now it looks ready to take on its competition in its 2017 avatar. A picture of the new Dio has surfaced and it looks like it was taken from a dealer yard. Could this mean a launch is imminent?

From the picture it is clear that Honda have stuck to the tried-and-tested look with a few subtle additions. The first of these to catch your eye will be the light strip on the front cowl above the headlamp. Considering the fact that the new model is most likely to be BS IV-compliant and will feature AHO (Auto Headlamp On), this strip might be part of the AHO unit. In addition to a dual-tone paint job and graphics, Honda might offer the Dio in yellow/grey, white/blue and orange/matte grey colour options.

Since the scooter has been sighted at a dealer yard, it is safe to say that the launch is just around the corner. With the right upgrades and pricing, the Dio could draw in youngsters by the hundreds.

Source and Image: Bikeadvice

Story by: Joshua Varghese