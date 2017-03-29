2017 Honda Dio Launched

The 2017 avatar of the Dio looks like it means business, priced as it is at Rs 51,317 (ex-showroom, Pune). At first glance it is obvious that the Dio has been given an aesthetic treatment. Are the changes only skin deep?

The most obvious of the new features is the LED strip running across the front of the vehicle. In addition to the DRL, the Dio also comes equipped with AHO (Auto Headlamp On). The instrument panel too has been given a makeover. The new one looks more futuristic and at par with the Dio’s immediate rivals. Headlamps and tail-lamps have been reworked, keeping in mind the aggressive stance of the scooter. Another feature that is bound to catch your attention is the mobile phone charging port situated in the 18-litre under-seat storage. New designs for the body graphics and dual-tone colour options are also available on the 2017 Dio, currently in five colours; Pearl Sports Yellow, Vibrant Orange, Sports Red, Matte Axis Grey Mettalic and Candy Jazzy Blue.

The Dio is still powered by the same HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine which is now BS IV-compliant and produces slightly higher power and torque figures than the outgoing model. The engine produces 8.1 PS at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 8.91 Nm at 5,500 rpm. We will be riding this new Dio soon enough, so watch out for our review.

Story: Joshua Varghese