﻿Cliq – Honda’s most affordable scooter launched in Maharashtra



Honda has launched their latest and least expensive scooter, the Cliq, in Maharastra at Rs 43,076 (ex-showroom, Pune).



With its aggressively pricing, the 110-cc scooter tries to attract commuter motorcycle buyers specially from rural India. (Read our review here) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had introduced the Cliq last month in Rajasthan and now the scooter has been brought to Maharashtra, which is India’s largest scooter market. The Cliq will soon be launched in Tamil Nadu, and will be available across India before the festive season sets in.

Speaking during the scooter launch in Pune, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, “In Maharashtra, over 40% contribution to two-wheeler sales comes from scooters.” He added, “Honda with its unparalleled economies of scale in scooters has broken the price gap between automatic transmission and mass motorcycles. We are confident that CLIQ will be the next revolution in daily commute.”

The Honda Cliq borrows the powertrain from Activa and Dio range – a 109.2-cc air-cooled engine producing 8.0 PS and 8.94 Nm of torque and mated to a CVT. The lightweight scooter claims to offer 83 km/litre and has a fuel tank capacity of 3.5 litres.

Adding to the practicality pitch are block-pattern tyres, a wide foot-board, decent under-seat storage space, and an optional rear carrier.

The new Cliq comes in four colour choices – Patriotic Red with White, Black, Moroccan Blue with White, and Orcus Grey. Available in Standard and Graphic variants, the Honda Cliq pricing starts at Rs 43,076 (ex-showroom, Pune).