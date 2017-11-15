﻿ Honda Conduct Road Safety Campaign for Children

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India conducted a ‘Be Seen, Be Safe’ mega road safety education campaign targeted at primary school children. The objective of the campaign was to educate children about road safety so that they evolve into responsible road users in the future.



Conducted across 45 cities, the programme reached 32,000 students from 500 schools. Along with the ‘Be Seen, Be Safe’ campaign, Honda also conducted a week-long camp at their training parks. These parks were placed at 10 locations across the country and saw participation from over 65 schools.

Commenting on the initiative, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd said, “We have undertaken a special initiative with a focus on primary school children. We believe that if children can undergo road safety training at a young age, not only is it of immediate benefit for them, but is also very beneficial once they become road users as adults. The road safety campaign ‘Be Seen, Be Safe’ has been successful in educating the children on importance of an individual’s visibility while using the road.”

Story: Joshua Varghese